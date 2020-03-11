Death Notices for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

MISSOULA — Thomas A. Wells, 80, of Missoula died March 4 in Apache Junction, Arizona. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.

MISSOULA — Charles Lande, 88, of Missoula, died at The Springs on Tuesday morning, March 10. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com