Death Notices for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Thomas A. Wells
MISSOULA — Thomas A. Wells, 80, of Missoula died March 4 in Apache Junction, Arizona. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Charles Lande
MISSOULA — Charles Lande, 88, of Missoula, died at The Springs on Tuesday morning, March 10. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Ronald “Ron” Moore
MISSOULA — Ronald “Ron” Moore, 84, of Missoula died March 7 at Community Medical Center. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.