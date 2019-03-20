Shelley M.P. Hays
MISSOULA — Shelley M.P. Hays, 28, of Missoula, died Friday, March 15 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.
Trudy C. King Evenson
ELMO — Trudy C. King Evenson, age 70, died on Tuesday, March 19 at her residence. There will be a Celebration of Life for Trudy held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mildred M. Williams
POLSON — Mildred M. Williams, age 98, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Polson Health & Rehab. Memorial services for Mildred are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.