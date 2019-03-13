Eneas Raymond Vanderburg
ARLEE — Eneas Raymond Vanderburg, age 91, passed away on Monday, March 11 at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan. Funeral services for Eneas are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Pam Williams
MISSOULA — Pam Williams, 56, of Missoula, died March 11 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned, no services at this time. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Joan E. Smith-Street
MISSOULA — Joan E. Smith-Street, 79, of Missoula, died peacefully on March 9 in his home. Service details are being handled by Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel.
Jack L. Waugh
YUMA, Arizona — Jack L. Waugh, 88, of Yuma, Arizona, died March 10. Services to be held at a later date.
Wayne John Kammerer
CLINTON — Wayne John Kammerer, 94, of Clinton, died Sunday, March 10 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Deborah C. Setters
ARLEE — Deborah C. Setters, 58, of Arlee, died Sat. March 9 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Virginia Lee Bolten
MISSOULA — Virginia Lee Bolten, 86, of Missoula, died at her home at Brookdale on Monday morning, March 11. Arrangements and a complete obituary will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Erna L. Russell
MISSOULA — Erna L. Russell, 100, died on March 11. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.