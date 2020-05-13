Death Notices for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patty K. Ferdinand

POLSON — Patty K. Ferdinand, age 93, died on Monday, May 11 at Polson Health & Rehab. Memorial services for Patty are pending. There will be an obituary to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Sheila M. Evjen

MISSOULA — Sheila M. Evjen, 76, of Missoula, died at her home early Sunday morning, May 10. Arrangements are Pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family can be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.

Ramona L. Kuburich

MISSOULA — Ramona L. Kuburich, 90, of Missoula, died at her home Monday morning, May 11. A celebration of her life will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Rodney A. Morigeau

ST. IGNATIUS — Rodney A. Morigeau, 52, passed died on May 8 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.