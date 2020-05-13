Death Notices for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Patty K. Ferdinand
POLSON — Patty K. Ferdinand, age 93, died on Monday, May 11 at Polson Health & Rehab. Memorial services for Patty are pending. There will be an obituary to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Sheila M. Evjen
MISSOULA — Sheila M. Evjen, 76, of Missoula, died at her home early Sunday morning, May 10. Arrangements are Pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family can be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Ramona L. Kuburich
MISSOULA — Ramona L. Kuburich, 90, of Missoula, died at her home Monday morning, May 11. A celebration of her life will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Rodney A. Morigeau
ST. IGNATIUS — Rodney A. Morigeau, 52, passed died on May 8 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.
Cheryl M. Brooks
LOLO — Cheryl M. Brooks, 75, of Lolo, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Monday, May 11. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
