Death Notices for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Diana Lynn Joy

MISSOULA - Diana Lynn Joy, 62, of Missoula, died Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Jeanne Hayes

MISSOULA - Jeanne Hayes, 94, died in the night, Monday, May 17, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Rosalie Skiftun

GREAT FALLS - Rosalie Skiftun, 93, of Great Falls died on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Beehive Homes in Missoula, Montana. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.