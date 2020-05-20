Death Notices for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Paul Louis Olmstead

LEWISTOWN — Paul Louis Olmstead, 49, died Wednesday, May 13 at his home. Services are pending; cremation has taken place. An obituary will be shared when complete. Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Paul’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at creelfuneralhome.com.

Kristen C. Adams

HAMILTON — Kristen C. Adams, 44, died in the night, Monday, May 18 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Donald T. Dunagan

SEELEY LAKE — Donald T. Dunagan, 71, of Seeley Lake, died Monday, May 18 at his home. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.