HAMILTON - Steven K. Johnson, 68, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach.

HAMILTON - Patricia A. "Pat" Bosworth, 74, passed away in the night, Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.