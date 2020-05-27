Death Notices for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Patteson “Jack” Wehrenberg

MISSOULA — John Patteson “Jack” Wehrenberg, 92, of Missoula died Saturday, May 23 at The Springs at Missoula. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

John R. Gurtner Jr.

HAMILTON — John R. Gurtner Jr., 96 of Hamilton died Saturday, May 23 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

George P. Kuntz

MISSOULA — George P. Kuntz, 86, of Missoula, died at his home early Wednesday morning, May 20. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

George W. Merseal

MISSOULA — George W. Merseal, 75, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Friday afternoon, May 22. His care and cremation are under the direction of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Marlys “Marty” Shepard

ARLEE — Marlys “Marty” Shepard, age 83, died Monday, May 25 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.