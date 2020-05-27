Death Notices for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

John Patteson “Jack” Wehrenberg
MISSOULA — John Patteson “Jack” Wehrenberg, 92, of Missoula died Saturday, May 23 at The Springs at Missoula. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
John R. Gurtner Jr.
HAMILTON — John R. Gurtner Jr., 96 of Hamilton died Saturday, May 23 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
George P. Kuntz
MISSOULA — George P. Kuntz, 86, of Missoula, died at his home early Wednesday morning, May 20. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
George W. Merseal
MISSOULA — George W. Merseal, 75, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Friday afternoon, May 22. His care and cremation are under the direction of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Marlys “Marty” Shepard
ARLEE — Marlys “Marty” Shepard, age 83, died Monday, May 25 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.
Lanny Charles Van Meter
POLSON — Lanny Charles Van Meter, age 69, died Saturday, May 23 at Kalispell Regional Medical Center. Services are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Donna Lee Putnam
MISSOULA — Donna Lee Putnam, 81, of Missoula, died May 24 at St. Patrick Hospital. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Deanna M. Sharbono
MISSOULA — Deanna M. Sharbono, age 78, of Missoula, died on Sunday May 24 at her home. Cremation has taken place under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.
