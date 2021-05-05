Death Notices for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Cynthia “Cindy” Babon

MISSOULA - Cynthia “Cindy” Babon, 69, of Missoula died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Frances C. Driver, M.D.

ST. IGNATIUS - Frances C. Driver, M.D., age 79, died on Monday, May 3, 2021, at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan. There are no services planned at this time for Dr. Driver. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

Virginia H. Jensen

MISSOULA - Virginia H. Jensen, 92, of Missoula died on Monday, May 3, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.