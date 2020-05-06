Death Notices for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Marilyn K. Scheidecker

RONAN — Marilyn K. Scheidecker, age 90, died Saturday, May 2 at St. Luke Extended Care. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

Helen G. Buckingham

MISSOULA — Helen G. Buckingham, 86, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Sunday evening, May 3. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Preben R. “Ben” Sorensen

MISSOULA — Preben R. “Ben” Sorensen, 81, of Missoula, died at his home on Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Joshua J. LaBau

POLSON — Joshua J. LaBau, 42, of Polson, died at 10:01 p.m. Saturday, May 2 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

