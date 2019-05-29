Garth Good
GREENOUGH — Garth Good, 83, of Greenough, died Wednesday, May 22, at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home.
Janette L. Watts
MISSOULA — Janette L. Watts, 89, of Missoula, died Saturday, May 25, at her home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home.
Donald Claude Hathaway
MISSOULA — Donald Claude Hathaway, 87, of Missoula, died at home on Saturday, May 25. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Georgia M. Rogers
MISSOULA — Georgia M. Rogers, 91, died Monday, May 27, at the Country Home Estate in Missoula.
