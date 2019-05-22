Wendy Lou Sandefur
HUSON — Wendy Lou Sandefur, 51, of Huson, died Tuesday, May 14 at her residence. A Celebration of Life will be held later in July. A full obituary to follow. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Susan Inman
FLORENCE — Susan Inman, 77, died Monday, May 20 at her home in Florence. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.
Ruth Mae (Stevens) Neisinger
STEVENSVILLE — Ruth Mae (Stevens) Neisinger, 77, of Stevensville, died Sunday, May 19 at the Burnt Fork Manor. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Roger S. Sundstad
MISSOULA — Roger S. Sundstad, 63, of Missoula, died Sunday, May 19 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home And Crematory is in care of arrangements.