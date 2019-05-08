Laura Jean Himes
HAMILTON — Laura Jean Himes, 41, of Hamilton, died Saturday, May 4 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Gay (Tootie) McKean
MISSOULA — Gay (Tootie) McKean, 87, of Missoula, died on March 28. Arrangements by Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 7405 Mullan Rd., Missoula. Condolences may be shared with her family online at GardenCityFH.com.
Keith A. Lerback
WEST RIVERSIDE — Keith A. Lerback, 77, of West Riverside, died Sunday, May 5 at his home. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Margaret “Margo” Brown
MISSOULA — Margaret “Margo” Brown, 75, of Missoula, died peacefully at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation on May 6. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.