Betty M. Smith
MISSOULA — Betty M. Smith, 67, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Sunday, April 28.
Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Carole June Hitchcock-Kuntz
PABLO — Carole June Hitchcock-Kuntz, 81, of Pablo, died Monday, April 29, at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.
Craig S. Froh
VICTOR — Craig S. Froh, 63, of Victor, died Monday, April 29, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangments are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.