Death Notices for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Lyle Gordon Hochhalter

HELENA — Lyle Gordon Hochhalter, 89, of Helena, died on Friday, Nov. 6. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: SimpleCremationMT.com.

Leslie M. Nielsen

MISSOULA — Leslie M. Nielsen, 76, died at Village Health Care Center on Nov. 4. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Thomas F. Paro

RONAN —Thomas F. Paro, 75, of Ronan, died Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Polson Heath and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Mildred Davis

MISSOULA — Mildred Davis, 93, of Missoula, died at Hillside Health & Rehab on Nov. 7. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Roger L. Peek