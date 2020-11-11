Death Notices for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Lyle Gordon Hochhalter
HELENA — Lyle Gordon Hochhalter, 89, of Helena, died on Friday, Nov. 6. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: SimpleCremationMT.com.
Leslie M. Nielsen
MISSOULA — Leslie M. Nielsen, 76, died at Village Health Care Center on Nov. 4. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Thomas F. Paro
RONAN —Thomas F. Paro, 75, of Ronan, died Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Polson Heath and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Mildred Davis
MISSOULA — Mildred Davis, 93, of Missoula, died at Hillside Health & Rehab on Nov. 7. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Roger L. Peek
POLSON — Roger L. Peek, age 76, died on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at his residence. Memorial services for Roger are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Michael R. Smith
DARBY — Michael R. Smith, 62, died in the evening, Monday, Nov. 9 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
