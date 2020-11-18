Death Notices for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Viola D. Tracer

MISSOULA - Viola D. Tracer, 90, of Missoula died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Village Health Care Center. She will be laid to rest in a private family graveside service at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Janet "Peggy" Andersen

HAMILTON - Janet "Peggy" Andersen, 84, of Hamilton died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Bee Hive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Donnette L. Schoepke

STEVENSVILLE - Donnette L. Schoepke, 63, of Stevensville died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Mary Iris McCampbell

MISSOULA - Mary Iris McCampbell, 92, of Missoula, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Vern L. Thompson

FLORENCE - Vern L. Thompson, 97, died in the afternoon, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his home in Florence. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com