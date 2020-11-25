Death Notices for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Edna R. Vieth
HAMILTON - Edna R. Vieth, 92, died early in the morning, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Joan L. Binder
MISSOULA - Joan L. Binder, 67, of Missoula, died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Bonita R. “Boni” Meyer
MISSOULA – Bonita R. “Boni” Meyer, 57, of Missoula died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
