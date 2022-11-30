Death Notices for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Shane Thomas Pelletier

Shane Thomas Pelletier, 34, of Missoula, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Superior, Montana. Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula, MT.

Goran Gustav Ryn

DARBY - Goran Gustav Ryn, 75, passed away in the morning, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his home in Darby. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Beatrice Grissom

HAMILTON - Beatrice Grissom, 98, of Hamilton passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at her home, of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Warren Allan Nelson

Warren Allan Nelson, 86, of Missoula passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at his home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Gardencityfh.com.

Thula V. Johnson “Tex”

Thula V. Johnson “Tex,” 79, passed away on Nov. 13, 2022 at Village Health Care Center. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Wong Nom Ming

Wong Nom Ming, 89, of Missoula passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula. Service will be held later in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, GardenCityfh.com.