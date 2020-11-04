Death Notices for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Barbara Thelen
MISSOULA — Barbara Thelen, 82, of Missoula died Saturday, Oct. 31, at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Hilaria Schmitz
MISSOULA — Hilaria Schmitz, 90, of Missoula died Thursday, Oct. 29. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Frank J. Hebert
MISSOULA — Frank J. Hebert, 88, of Missoula died Saturday, Oct. 31, at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Alex Nathaniel Lakey
MISSOULA — Alex Nathaniel Lakey, 32, of Missoula died Monday, Nov. 2, at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Cheri Louise Jacobsen
MISSOULA — Cheri Louise Jacobsen, 63, of Missoula died Monday, Nov. 2, at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Ellen E. Wylie
MISSOULA — Ellen E. Wylie, 73, died in the afternoon, Monday, Nov. 2, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Margaret Lynn Stetler Schwanke
MISSOULA – Margaret Lynn Stetler Schwanke, 74, of Missoula, died on Tuesday Nov. 3, at Edgewood vista Memory care in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.
Ardella Mae Fraley
MISSOULA — Ardella Mae Fraley, 83, of Missoula, died at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
June E. Ehrichs
MISSOULA — June E. Ehrichs, 97, died in the morning, Tuesday, Nov. 3, at her home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
