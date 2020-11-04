Death Notices for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Barbara Thelen

MISSOULA — Barbara Thelen, 82, of Missoula died Saturday, Oct. 31, at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Hilaria Schmitz

MISSOULA — Hilaria Schmitz, 90, of Missoula died Thursday, Oct. 29. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Frank J. Hebert

MISSOULA — Frank J. Hebert, 88, of Missoula died Saturday, Oct. 31, at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Alex Nathaniel Lakey

MISSOULA — Alex Nathaniel Lakey, 32, of Missoula died Monday, Nov. 2, at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Cheri Louise Jacobsen

MISSOULA — Cheri Louise Jacobsen, 63, of Missoula died Monday, Nov. 2, at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Ellen E. Wylie