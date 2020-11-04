 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Death Notices for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Barbara Thelen

MISSOULA — Barbara Thelen, 82, of Missoula died Saturday, Oct. 31, at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Hilaria Schmitz

MISSOULA — Hilaria Schmitz, 90, of Missoula died Thursday, Oct. 29. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Frank J. Hebert

MISSOULA — Frank J. Hebert, 88, of Missoula died Saturday, Oct. 31, at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Alex Nathaniel Lakey

MISSOULA — Alex Nathaniel Lakey, 32, of Missoula died Monday, Nov. 2, at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Cheri Louise Jacobsen

MISSOULA — Cheri Louise Jacobsen, 63, of Missoula died Monday, Nov. 2, at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Ellen E. Wylie

MISSOULA — Ellen E. Wylie, 73, died in the afternoon, Monday, Nov. 2, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Margaret Lynn Stetler Schwanke

MISSOULA – Margaret Lynn Stetler Schwanke, 74, of Missoula, died on Tuesday Nov. 3, at Edgewood vista Memory care in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.

Ardella Mae Fraley

MISSOULA — Ardella Mae Fraley, 83, of Missoula, died at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

June E. Ehrichs

MISSOULA — June E. Ehrichs, 97, died in the morning, Tuesday, Nov. 3, at her home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News