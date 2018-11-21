C. E. Dean
MISSOULA — C. E. Dean, 95, died in the afternoon, Monday, Nov. 19 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Jenessa Michelle Cooper
MISSOULA — Jenessa Michelle Cooper, 49, of Missoula, died at her home on Sunday, Nov. 18. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Edna Mae Keepers
MISSOULA — Edna Mae Keepers, age 86, died on Saturday, November 17 in Missoula.Service will be at a later date. There is a guestbook available online at brundagefuneralhome.com.
Roger Lee Philippi
MISSOULA — Roger Lee Philippi, 86, of Missoula, died Saturday evening, Nov. 17 at the Riverside Health and Rehab in Missoula. Services are pending in Havre and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Montana V. Tolliver-Castor
MISSOULA — Montana V. Tolliver-Castor, 80, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Nov. 19. An obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.