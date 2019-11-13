{{featured_button_text}}

Lawrence L. Shaw

STEVENSVILLE — Lawrence L. Shaw, 80, died in the morning, Saturday, Nov. 9 at his home in Stevensville. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Mary J. Jerbic

HAMILTON — Mary E. Jerbic, 95, formerly of Sula, died early in the morning, Monday, Nov. 11, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

James R. "Jim" Rupp

MISSOULA — James R. "Jim" Rupp, 80, died in the afternoon, Monday, Nov. 11, at his home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Ray L. Gerber

LOLO — Ray L. Gerber, 69, died on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family.

