Lawrence L. Shaw
STEVENSVILLE — Lawrence L. Shaw, 80, died in the morning, Saturday, Nov. 9 at his home in Stevensville. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Mary J. Jerbic
HAMILTON — Mary E. Jerbic, 95, formerly of Sula, died early in the morning, Monday, Nov. 11, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
James R. "Jim" Rupp
MISSOULA — James R. "Jim" Rupp, 80, died in the afternoon, Monday, Nov. 11, at his home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Ray L. Gerber
LOLO — Ray L. Gerber, 69, died on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family.