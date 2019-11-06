{{featured_button_text}}

Dorene Bourdon

PABLO — Dorene Bourdon, age 49, died on Sunday, Nov. 3 at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan. Funeral services for Dorene are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Mary K. Dahle

MISSOULA — Mary K. Dahle, 83, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 2. Arrangements are pending and will be announced.  Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Nina Teague

MISSOULA — Nina Teague, 88, of Missoula, died on Tuesday, Nov. 5. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

