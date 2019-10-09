Harold I. Marquette Jr.
OVANDO — Harold I. Marquette Jr., 84, of Ovando, died Sunday, Oct. 6, at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Vonda K. Goldsby
MISSOULA — Vonda K. Goldsby, 60, died Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Thomas C. Nash
MISSOULA — Thomas C. Nash, 80, of Missoula, died at his home at The Auberge of Missoula on Monday, Oct. 7.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation will be under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Pam Jean
MISSOULA — Pam Jean, 63, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Donna G. Starr
MISSOULA — Donna G. Starr, 73, died at her home on Saturday, Oct. 5. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and an obituary will follow.
Annetta R. Mitchell
MISSOULA — Annetta R. Mitchell, 88, of Missoula, died at her home on Monday, Oct. 7.
Arrangements are pending and a complete obituary will follow. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.