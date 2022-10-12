 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

  • 0

James (Jim) Taylor

James (Jim) Taylor, 62, of Missoula, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at his home in Florence. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, gardencityfh.com.

Sally M. Fellrath

Sally M. Fellrath, 83, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at her home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, gardencityfh.com.

Jessica (Jessi) R. Adams

Jessica (Jessi) R. Adams, 40, of Missoula passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Helena. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens funeral home of Missoula, sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Could a new cooling technique have electric vehicles charging in five minutes?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News