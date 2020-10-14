Death Notices for Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Cleo D. Sutton

SUPERIOR — Cleo D. Sutton, 73, of Superior died at home on Oct. 12. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

George J. Fowler lll

FLORENCE — George J. Fowler lll, 75, died in the night, Monday, Oct. 12, at home in Florence with his family. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and Condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Timothy V. Grogan

MISSOULA — Timothy V. Grogan, 71, of Missoula died on Oct. 12 at his home. A private ceremony will take place at the Western Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery, and a public celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.