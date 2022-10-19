Death Notices for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Nancy Lee Johnson

CLINTON – Nancy Lee Johnson, 80, of Clinton, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Ricky L. Kuhnhenn

STEVENSVILLE – Ricky L. Kuhnhenn, 63, of Stevensville passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Lawrence James “Willy” Wilson

Lawrence James “Willy” Wilson, 72, of Missoula passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Stephen Francis Johnson

Stephen Francis Johnson, age 75, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson. Memorial services for Stephen are pending. There will be an obituary to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.

Marion “Pat” Patten

Marion “Pat” Patten, 86, of Florence passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Peggy Lea Fonner

Peggy Lea Fonner, 79, of Missoula, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at The Village Health and Rehab in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.