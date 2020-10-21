Death Notices for Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Darlene R. Trebesch

MISSOULA — Darlene R. Trebesch, 68, of Missoula died at home on Oct. 16. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Jack R. Tuholske

POTOMAC — Jack R. Tuholske, age 66, of Potomac died on Saturday, Oct. 17 at his home in Potomac. Cremation and arrangements are under the care of Garden city Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Jack A. Smith

MISSOULA — Jack A. Smith, 84, died in the morning, Tuesday, Oct. 20 at his home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Gary Ray Urquhart

MISSOULA — Gary Ray Urquhart, age 70, of Missoula, died on Saturday, Oct. 17 near Drummond. All services are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.