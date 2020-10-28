 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Death Notices for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Michael J. Larson

MISSOULA — Michael J. Larson, 74, of Missoula died on Monday Oct. 26. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Richard W. Cannan

POLSON — Richard W. Cannan, age 84, died on Monday, Oct. 26 at Mountain View Care Center in Ronan. There are no services planned at this time for Richard. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Edward O. Seifert

POLSON — Edward O. Seifert, age 98, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, at Polson Health & Rehab. There are no services planned at this time for Edward. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory. 

Sharon R. Jolliff

MISSOULA — Sharon R. Jolliff, 78, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Oct. 26. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Cameron Dean Boggs

HAMILTON — Cameron Dean Boggs, 60, died unexpectedly, Monday, Oct. 26, at his home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Richard Scott Cordes

ANACONDA — Richard Scott Cordes, 66, of Anaconda died at St. Patrick Hospital on Oct. 26. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Jane S. Aldrich

FLORENCE — Jane S. Aldrich, 80, died at her home on Oct. 26. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

John S. Angwin

MISSOULA — John S. Angwin, 71, of Missoula, died in Missoula on Oct. 25. Arrangements are in the care of Garden City Funeral home in Missoula.

Victor “Vic” L. Demin

MISSOULA — Victor “Vic” L. Demin, 93, of Missoula died at The Springs at Missoula on Oct. 26. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News