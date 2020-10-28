Death Notices for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Michael J. Larson

MISSOULA — Michael J. Larson, 74, of Missoula died on Monday Oct. 26. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Richard W. Cannan

POLSON — Richard W. Cannan, age 84, died on Monday, Oct. 26 at Mountain View Care Center in Ronan. There are no services planned at this time for Richard. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Edward O. Seifert

POLSON — Edward O. Seifert, age 98, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, at Polson Health & Rehab. There are no services planned at this time for Edward. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Sharon R. Jolliff

MISSOULA — Sharon R. Jolliff, 78, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Oct. 26. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Cameron Dean Boggs