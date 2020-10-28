Death Notices for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Michael J. Larson
MISSOULA — Michael J. Larson, 74, of Missoula died on Monday Oct. 26. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Richard W. Cannan
POLSON — Richard W. Cannan, age 84, died on Monday, Oct. 26 at Mountain View Care Center in Ronan. There are no services planned at this time for Richard. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Edward O. Seifert
POLSON — Edward O. Seifert, age 98, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, at Polson Health & Rehab. There are no services planned at this time for Edward. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Sharon R. Jolliff
MISSOULA — Sharon R. Jolliff, 78, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Oct. 26. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Cameron Dean Boggs
HAMILTON — Cameron Dean Boggs, 60, died unexpectedly, Monday, Oct. 26, at his home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Richard Scott Cordes
ANACONDA — Richard Scott Cordes, 66, of Anaconda died at St. Patrick Hospital on Oct. 26. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Jane S. Aldrich
FLORENCE — Jane S. Aldrich, 80, died at her home on Oct. 26. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
John S. Angwin
MISSOULA — John S. Angwin, 71, of Missoula, died in Missoula on Oct. 25. Arrangements are in the care of Garden City Funeral home in Missoula.
Victor “Vic” L. Demin
MISSOULA — Victor “Vic” L. Demin, 93, of Missoula died at The Springs at Missoula on Oct. 26. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
