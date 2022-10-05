Death Notices for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Paul W. Norman

Paul W. Norman, 85, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at his residence in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Veronica L. Meyer

Veronica L. Meyer, 56, of Missoula, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital following a long battle with ovarian cancer. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Richard W. Wiebke

Richard W. Wiebke, 79, of Ronan, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Just Cremation Montana.

Glen Taylor

Glen Taylor, 74, of Greenough, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Paul Edgar Deschamps

HUSON – Paul Edgar Deschamps, 57, of Huson, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Frenchtown. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.