Death Notices for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Alberta J. Henderson

HAMILTON — Alberta J. Henderson, 87, of Hamilton died Monday, Oct. 5, at Bee Hive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Joseph E. Bartley

DARBY — Joseph E. Bartley, 92, of Darby died Sunday, Oct. 4, at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Alice Miriam Abrahamsen

HAMILTON — Alice Miriam Abrahamsen, 90, of Hamilton died Thursday, Oct. 1, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.