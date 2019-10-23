Robert Allen “Bob” Noll
MISSOULA — Robert Allen “Bob” Noll, 91, of Missoula, died at his home on Saturday, Oct. 19. Services and a compete obituary will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Bernice M. Rose
MISSOULA — Bernice M. Rose, 95, of Missoula, died Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Missoula Health and Rehab. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Albert Gotham Adams
MISSOULA — Albert Gotham Adams, 93, of Missoula, died peacefully at home on Oct. 19. A full obituary will follow. Services to be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.