Elsie Louise Rieger
CLINTON — Elsie Louise Rieger, 97, of Clinton, died Saturday, Oct. 26 at her residence. Memorial Services will be at a later date. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Donald Vander Kley
HAMILTON — Donald Vander Kley, 90, of Hamilton, died Tuesday, Oct. 29 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Ross Allan Nickelson
MISSOULA — Ross Allan Nickelson, 57, of Missoula, died Tuesday, Oct. 29 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Jennifer Ann “Jenny” Hayes
MISSOULA — Jennifer Ann “Jenny” Hayes, 63, of Missoula, died Saturday, Oct. 26 at her home. Services and arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Roberta Lou Mistrick
BILLINGS — Roberta Lou Mistrick, age 50, died at 2:35 a.m. on Oct. 29 at the Billings Clinic Hospital ICU. Memorial services to be announced.