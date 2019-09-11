{{featured_button_text}}

Ann Louise Ricciardi

POLSON — Ann Louise Ricciardi, 85, died at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan, on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Arrangements are being handled by The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory in Polson.

Debra Mae Jones

POLSON — Debra Mae Jones, 62, died at her residence in Polson on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Full obit to follow. Arrangements are being handled for the family by The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory in Polson.

Brian Schatz

MISSOULA — Brian Schatz, 60, of Missoula, died Friday, Sept. 6, at his home. A graveside service is pending, full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Nancee R. Wise

HUSON — Nancee R. Wise, 61, of Huson, died Sept. 3, at Community Medical Center. Cremation has taken place. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit gardencityfh.com.

