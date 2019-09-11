Ann Louise Ricciardi
POLSON — Ann Louise Ricciardi, 85, died at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan, on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Arrangements are being handled by The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory in Polson.
Debra Mae Jones
POLSON — Debra Mae Jones, 62, died at her residence in Polson on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Full obit to follow. Arrangements are being handled for the family by The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory in Polson.
Brian Schatz
MISSOULA — Brian Schatz, 60, of Missoula, died Friday, Sept. 6, at his home. A graveside service is pending, full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Nancee R. Wise
HUSON — Nancee R. Wise, 61, of Huson, died Sept. 3, at Community Medical Center. Cremation has taken place. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit gardencityfh.com.