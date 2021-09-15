Death Notices for Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Roberta Ann Bartlette
MISSOULA — Roberta Ann Bartlette, 71, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
