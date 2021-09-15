 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Roberta Ann Bartlette

MISSOULA — Roberta Ann Bartlette, 71, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

