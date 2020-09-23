 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Daniel Charles Jackson

RONAN — Daniel Charles Jackson, age 79, died on Sunday, Sept. 20 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Funeral services for Daniel are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Anita L. Fryer

MISSOULA — Anita L. Fryer, 84, died early in the morning, Tuesday, Sept. 22 at the Edgewood Vista in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Jeffrey G. Wacholtz

MISSOULA — Jeffrey G. Wacholtz, 63, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Sept. 2. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Ellen Ethyle Thomas

MISSOULA — Ellen Ethyle Thomas, age 96, of Missoula, died on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Arrangements are pending under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Beverly J. Creekmore

CORVALLIS — Beverly J. Creekmore, 84, died early in the morning, Tuesday, Sept. 22 at the Aaron Care Home in Corvallis. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

