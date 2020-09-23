Death Notices for Wednesday, September 23, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Charles Jackson

RONAN — Daniel Charles Jackson, age 79, died on Sunday, Sept. 20 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Funeral services for Daniel are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Anita L. Fryer

MISSOULA — Anita L. Fryer, 84, died early in the morning, Tuesday, Sept. 22 at the Edgewood Vista in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Jeffrey G. Wacholtz

MISSOULA — Jeffrey G. Wacholtz, 63, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Sept. 2. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Ellen Ethyle Thomas