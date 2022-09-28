 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

  • 0

Susan G. Stief

MISSOULA — Susan G. Stief, 71, of Missoula, passed away on Sept. 21. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory. 

Shelby Lorena Eve

MISSOULA — Shelby Lorena Eve, 24, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Elnora D. Roske

MISSOULA — Elnora D. Roske, 91, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Roy G. Winger

POLSON — Roy G. Winger, age 86, passed away Sept. 26 at his home in Polson. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Staff changes Prince William has already made

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News