Death Notices for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Susan G. Stief

MISSOULA — Susan G. Stief, 71, of Missoula, passed away on Sept. 21. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory.

Shelby Lorena Eve

MISSOULA — Shelby Lorena Eve, 24, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Elnora D. Roske

MISSOULA — Elnora D. Roske, 91, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Roy G. Winger

POLSON — Roy G. Winger, age 86, passed away Sept. 26 at his home in Polson. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.