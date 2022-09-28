Death Notices for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Susan G. Stief
MISSOULA — Susan G. Stief, 71, of Missoula, passed away on Sept. 21. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory.
Shelby Lorena Eve
MISSOULA — Shelby Lorena Eve, 24, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.
Elnora D. Roske
MISSOULA — Elnora D. Roske, 91, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.
Roy G. Winger
POLSON — Roy G. Winger, age 86, passed away Sept. 26 at his home in Polson. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.