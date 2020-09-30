Death Notices for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Gene Peterson
MISSOULA — Gene Peterson, 79, of Missoula, died Sept. 25 at his home. Cremation is planned. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Winthrop William “Will” Dada, Jr.
MISSOULA — Winthrop William “Will” Dada, Jr., 70, of Missoula, died Sunday, Sept. 27 at St. Patrick Cemetery in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.