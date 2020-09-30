 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Death Notices for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Gene Peterson

MISSOULA — Gene Peterson, 79, of Missoula, died Sept. 25 at his home.  Cremation is planned. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Winthrop William “Will” Dada, Jr.

MISSOULA — Winthrop William “Will” Dada, Jr., 70, of Missoula, died Sunday, Sept. 27 at St. Patrick Cemetery in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News