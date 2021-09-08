 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Mary Ramona Petersen

MISSOULA - Mary Ramona Petersen, 88, of Missoula, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at her home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula gardencityfh.com.

John Lloyd Stone Jr

SUPERIOR - John Lloyd Stone Jr., 58, of Superior, died on Sunday Sept. 5, 2021 at Saint Patrick Providence Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula Gardencityfh.com.

Leila "Babe" Micheletto

Leila “Babe” Micheletto, 84, of Missoula died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.  Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Burnell “Buzz” Kennedy

LOLO - Burnell “Buzz” Kennedy, 75, of Lolo died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Olga E. Troutwine

MISSOULA - Olga E. Troutwine, age 95, of Missoula, died on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 

Jimmy D. McDonald

HAMILTON - Jimmy D. McDonald, 71, died in the evening, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Fort Harrison Veteran Medical Center. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Theodore A. "Ted" Hermsmeyer

HAMILTON - Theodore A. "Ted" Hermsmeyer, 78, died in the evening, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Linda L. Irwin

HAMILTON - Linda L. Irwin, 76, of Hamilton died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Mark James Nanke

MISSOULA – Mark James Nanke, 60, of Missoula died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at his home. Just Cremation Montana is in care of arrangements.

