Death Notices for Wednesday, September 8, 2021

HAMILTON - Jimmy D. McDonald, 71, died in the evening, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Fort Harrison Veteran Medical Center. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Theodore A. "Ted" Hermsmeyer

HAMILTON - Theodore A. "Ted" Hermsmeyer, 78, died in the evening, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Linda L. Irwin