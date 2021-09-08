Death Notices for Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Mary Ramona Petersen
MISSOULA - Mary Ramona Petersen, 88, of Missoula, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at her home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula gardencityfh.com.
John Lloyd Stone Jr
SUPERIOR - John Lloyd Stone Jr., 58, of Superior, died on Sunday Sept. 5, 2021 at Saint Patrick Providence Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula Gardencityfh.com.
Leila "Babe" Micheletto
Leila “Babe” Micheletto, 84, of Missoula died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Burnell “Buzz” Kennedy
LOLO - Burnell “Buzz” Kennedy, 75, of Lolo died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Olga E. Troutwine
MISSOULA - Olga E. Troutwine, age 95, of Missoula, died on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Jimmy D. McDonald
HAMILTON - Jimmy D. McDonald, 71, died in the evening, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Fort Harrison Veteran Medical Center. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Theodore A. "Ted" Hermsmeyer
HAMILTON - Theodore A. "Ted" Hermsmeyer, 78, died in the evening, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Linda L. Irwin
HAMILTON - Linda L. Irwin, 76, of Hamilton died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Mark James Nanke
MISSOULA – Mark James Nanke, 60, of Missoula died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at his home. Just Cremation Montana is in care of arrangements.