Death Notices for Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Theresa Savelkoul
LOLO — Theresa Savelkoul, 83, passed away at home Thursday, September 3. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
David Lee Potter
STEVENSVILLE — David Lee Potter, 68, of Stevensville passed away Saturday, September 5 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Tanja (Fitzgerald) Garrett
CORVALLIS — Tanja (Fitzgerald) Garrett, 49, was found deceased in the afternoon, Sunday, August 23 at her home in Corvallis. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Gina M. Sanchez
CORVALLIS — Gina M. Sanchez, 55, passed away in the night, Sunday, September 6 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Marcia L. Gore
MISSOULA — Marcia L. Gore, 87, passed away early in the morning, Tuesday, September 8, at the Edgewood Vista in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Charles Robert Dietrich
MISSOULA — Charles Robert Dietrich 74 of Missoula passed away Sept. 4 at his home. Cremation is planned. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is assisting with these arrangements.
Robert E. Goforth, Sr.
LOLO — Robert E. Goforth, Sr., 76, of Lolo, passed away on Sunday, September 6 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.