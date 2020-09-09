 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Theresa Savelkoul

LOLO — Theresa Savelkoul, 83, passed away at home Thursday, September 3. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com

David Lee Potter

STEVENSVILLE — David Lee Potter, 68, of Stevensville passed away Saturday, September 5 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Tanja (Fitzgerald) Garrett

CORVALLIS — Tanja (Fitzgerald) Garrett, 49, was found deceased in the afternoon, Sunday, August 23 at her home in Corvallis. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.  

Gina M. Sanchez

CORVALLIS — Gina M. Sanchez, 55, passed away in the night, Sunday, September 6 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Marcia L. Gore

MISSOULA — Marcia L. Gore, 87, passed away early in the morning, Tuesday, September 8, at the Edgewood Vista in Missoula.  Brothers Mortuary and crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Charles Robert Dietrich

MISSOULA — Charles Robert Dietrich 74 of Missoula passed away Sept. 4 at his home. Cremation is planned. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is assisting with these arrangements.

Robert E. Goforth, Sr.

LOLO — Robert E. Goforth, Sr., 76, of Lolo, passed away on Sunday, September 6 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

 

