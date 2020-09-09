Death Notices for Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Gina M. Sanchez

CORVALLIS — Gina M. Sanchez, 55, passed away in the night, Sunday, September 6 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Marcia L. Gore

MISSOULA — Marcia L. Gore, 87, passed away early in the morning, Tuesday, September 8, at the Edgewood Vista in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Charles Robert Dietrich

MISSOULA — Charles Robert Dietrich 74 of Missoula passed away Sept. 4 at his home. Cremation is planned. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is assisting with these arrangements.

Robert E. Goforth, Sr.