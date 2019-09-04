{{featured_button_text}}

Dean Murphy

CHARLO — Dean Murphy, 75, died Aug. 28 at his home near Charlo.  Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory of St. Ignatius

Barney Finley

RONAN — Barney Finley, 62, died at his home on Aug. 30. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.

Leora A. "Lee" Welch

MISSOULA — Leora A. "Lee" Welch, 100, died in the night, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the BeeHive Homes of Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Nancy J. Marler

MISSOULA — Nancy J. Marler, 85, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Aug. 31, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.

Vicki L. Jette

MISSOULA — Vicki L. Jette, 59, of Missoula, died at her home on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com

William J. “Bill” Wheeler, Jr.

SUPERIOR — William J. “Bill” Wheeler, Jr., 71, died at Mineral Community Hospital and Nursing Home on Sept. 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

James Curlin

FLORENCE — James Curlin, 62, of Florence died at home on Aug. 31, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Karin Stolp

MISSOULA — Karin Stolp, 75, of Missoula died at home on Aug. 31, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

