Kelly Louise Sias
RONAN — Kelly Louise Sias, 83, of Ronan, died at her home on Saturday, Sept. 1. Cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at shriderthompson.com. Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home, Ronan, is assisting the Sias family with arrangements.
Marvin D. Barnedt
MISSOULA — Marvin D. Barnedt, 82, of Missoula, died Sunday afternoon, Sept. 2 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation services are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
John E. Parkey
MISSOULA — John E. Parkey, 65, of Missoula, died at his home Monday morning, Sept. 3. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation services are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Casey A. Thoen
HAMILTON — Casey A. Thoen, 60, died early in the morning, Sunday, Sept. 2 at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Gordon J. Shaffer
MISSOULA — Gordon J. Shaffer, 62, of Missoula, died on Friday, Aug. 24 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements have been under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Tony Louis Bernard
MISSOULA — Tony Louis Bernard, 58, of Missoula, formerly of Colorado, died Saturday, Sept. 1 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Janet Conley-Berens
MISSOULA — Janet Conley-Berens, 75, died at her home on Sunday, Sept. 3. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is assisting the family.
Rose Caplis
SUN CITY, Arizona — Rose Caplis, 81, former resident of Missoula, died on Aug. 27. Services are pending and will be announced. Garden City Funeral Home is in care of these arrangements.
Travis William Dishman
MISSOULA — Travis William Dishman, 34, of Missoula, died on Monday, Sept. 3. Arrangements have been under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Gary Albert Abrahamson
PABLO — Gary Albert Abrahamson died on Sept. 1 in Spokane, Washington. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory of St. Ignatius.