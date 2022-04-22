 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices Friday April 22 2022

  • 0

Ricky L. Hooley

Ricky L. Hooley, 64, of Lolo, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Daniel J. Carney

Daniel J. Carney, 82, of Glasgow, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Dean Russell Klingler

MISSOULA — Dean Russell Klingler, 63, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

John F. Crandall

John F. Crandall, 46, passed away in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth gets her own limited edition Barbie doll for the Platinum Jubilee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News