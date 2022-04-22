Death Notices Friday April 22 2022

Ricky L. Hooley

Ricky L. Hooley, 64, of Lolo, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Daniel J. Carney

Daniel J. Carney, 82, of Glasgow, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Dean Russell Klingler

MISSOULA — Dean Russell Klingler, 63, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

John F. Crandall

John F. Crandall, 46, passed away in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.