Death Notices Friday April 29th 2022

Rodney W. Cole

Rodney W. Cole, 87, formerly of the Corvallis area, died Saturday, April 23, 2022 at The Ivy at Great Falls in Great Falls, MT. Services are pending.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Rodney’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at longfellowfinneganriddle.com.

Louie Zirbel

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Louie Zirbel, 62 of Panama City, Fla. (formerly of Hamilton) passed away April 24, 2022 at his home in Florida.

A graveside service will be held July 2, 2022 at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton. A full obituary will be posted.