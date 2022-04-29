 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices Friday April 29th 2022

  • 0

Rodney W. Cole

Rodney W. Cole, 87, formerly of the Corvallis area, died Saturday, April 23, 2022 at The Ivy at Great Falls in Great Falls, MT. Services are pending.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Rodney’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at longfellowfinneganriddle.com.

Louie Zirbel

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Louie Zirbel, 62 of Panama City, Fla. (formerly of Hamilton) passed away April 24, 2022 at his home in Florida.

A graveside service will be held July 2, 2022 at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton. A full obituary will be posted.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ads for jobs in New York City will be required to post salary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News