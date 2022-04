HAMILTON — Lenora J. Carter, 99, passed away Wednesday, April 6 at the Beehive Homes of Hamilton. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 14 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Stevensville. A complete obituary will follow. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.