Death Notices Friday December 17th 2021

Anthony John “Tony” Drazan

ST. REGIS – Anthony John “Tony” Drazan, 79, of St. Regis died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at the Mineral County Community Hospital in Superior. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Michael Thomas Pahl

MISSOULA – Michael Thomas Pahl, 67, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Mary A. Rodrigues

HAMILTON – Mary A. Rodrigues, 99, passed away early in the morning, Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.

Marla Kay Brown

CORVALLIS - Marla Kay Brown, 77, of Corvallis passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

