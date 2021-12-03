Death Notices Friday December 3rd 2021

Robert “Bobby” Pyron

Robert “Bobby” Pyron, 72, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Martin Gene Riel

Martin Gene Riel, 32, former resident of Missoula, passed away Nov. 24, 2021 in Pocatello, ID. No services at this time. An obituary will be at a later date.

James Apker “Jim” Worth, Sr.

MISSOULA – James Apker “Jim” Worth, Sr., 86, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at the family residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Jacob L. "Jake" Dobson

CONNER - Jacob L. "Jake" Dobson, 21, of Conner passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 due to injuries from a hunting accident. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Jared D. Jones

Missoula - Jared D. Jones, 40, passed away Friday, Nov. 26 at St. Patrick Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Lawrence H. “Larry” Rausch

Alberton – Lawrence H. “Larry” Rausch, 88, of Alberton died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at his residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.