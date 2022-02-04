 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices Friday February 4th 2022

Kathryn M. "Katie" Jenkins

HAMILTON — Kathryn M. "Katie" Jenkins, 99, passed away in the morning, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the Beehive Homes of Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Martin Andrew Lande

Martin Andrew Lande, 66, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Patrick H. Jack

HAMILTON — Patrick H. Jack, 97, passed away in the afternoon, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Bradley Culbreath

ALBERTON — Bradley Culbreath, 44, of Alberton, passed away in Phillipsburg on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com.

