Death Notices Friday March 11th 2022

Lewis R. Clark Jr.
FLORENCE — Lewis R. Clark Jr., 75, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his home in Florence.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com.
Henry Turner Demmons
Henry Turner Demmons, 77, passed away on March 8 in Billings. Full obituary to follow.
Dolores D. Converse
HAMILTON — Dolores D. Converse, 78, passed away early in the morning, Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.