Death Notices Friday March 18th 2022

Lloyd D. Rogers

Lloyd D. Rogers, 79, of Missoula passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Michael L. Edgerton

Michael L. Edgerton, 59, of Missoula, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Missoula. Arrangements under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Stephanie Buckentin

Stephanie Buckentin, 32, of Superior passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Dolores D. Converse

HAMILTON — Dolores D. Converse, 78, passed away early in the morning, Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Charlos Heights Community Church, 230 Russell Dr. Hamilton. Pastor Del Abbey will be officiating. The interment will follow at Lone Pine Cemetery in Darby.

