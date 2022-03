Virginia Alice Riggleman, 91, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

LOLO — Cathryn Ann "Katy" Wundrow, 70, passed away Tuesday, March 1 at her home with her family by her side. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.